Enrico Battaglin maakt Bahrain McLaren compleet

View this post on Instagram

Enrico Battaglin joins the team. 👊⁣ ⁣ We are delighted to announce the multiple Giro d'Italia stage winner, @enricobattaglin, will be wearing our jersey.⁣ ⁣ "Enrico completes our 29 rider line-up for our first season as Team Bahrain McLaren. We are delighted to secure such a versatile and driven talent who has proven himself on several occasions. We look forward to unlocking more of his potential in the new team kit." – Rod Ellingworth, Team Principal.⁣ ⁣ #RideAsOne #TeamBahrainMcLaren