Vini Zabù-renner Andrea Di Renzo breekt sleutelbeen bij trainingsongeval

ANDREA DI RENZO INVESTITO IN ALLENAMENTO Tanta paura ed una clavicola fratturata per @andreadirenzo7 , coinvolto in un incidente nella giornata di ieri mentre si trovava in allenamento a Civitanova Marche. Il corridore abruzzese stava superando una fila di automobili ferme in coda quando una vettura proveniente dalla carreggiata opposta con una manovra brusca si inseriva nella fila nell'intento di entrare in un'area di servizio e così facendo urtava il nostro corridore che terminava a terra. Trasportato in ospedale, dalla prima diagnosi si notava una forte contusione al ginocchio oltre che la frattura composta della clavicola. Per Di Renzo, che già in passato aveva sofferto un brutto incidente in allenamento, tanta paura e la consapevolezza che le cose sarebbero potute andare a finire molto peggio. Ti aspettiamo presto in gara, Andrea! ANDREA DI RENZO WAS KNOCKED DOWN BY A CAR DURING HIS TRAINING It was definitely a terrible friday for Andrea Di Renzo who was involved in a crash during his training in Civitanova Marche. The abruzzese rider was overtaking a queue of cars while, from the other lane, another car made an abrupt manoeuvre trying to go into a gas station, and this insane move caused the crash of our rider who ended on the floor. The first diagnosis in the hospital detected a contusion on the knee and the compound fracture of the collarbone. Di Renzo, who had already a terrible accident during a training sessione few years ago, was at the same time scared and conscious that things could have gone much worse. We hope to see you soon riding your bicycle, Andrea! #ForZabù