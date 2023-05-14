Giro 2023: Dit zijn de verschillen tussen de klassementsrenners na de tweede tijdrit

zondag 14 mei 2023 om 18:18
Giro 2023: Dit zijn de verschillen tussen de klassementsrenners na de tweede tijdrit

foto: Cor Vos

Remco Evenepoel heeft in de tweede tijdrit van de Giro d’Italia het roze heroverd. Het verschil met veel van zijn concurrenten bleef echter beperkt in de chronoproef. Hoe staan de klassementsrenners er voor na de eerste volledige koersweek?

Verschillen tussen de klassementsrenners na etappe 1 van de Giro d’Italia 
1. flag-be Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) 34u33m42s
2. flag-gb Geraint Thomas (INEOS Grenadiers) op 45s
3. flag-si Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) op 47s
4. flag-gb Tao Geoghegan Hart (INEOS Grenadiers) op 50s
5. flag-pt João Almeida (UAE Emirates) op 1m07s
6. flag-no Andreas Leknessund (Team DSM) z.t.
7. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) op 1m48s
8.  flag-it Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) op 2m13s
9. flag-de Lennard Kämna (BORA-hansgrohe) op 2m37
10. flag-fr Pavel Sivakov (INEOS Grenadiers) op 3m00s

11. flag-au Jay Vine (UAE Emirates) op 3m09s
12. flag-ie Eddie Dunbar (Jayco AlUla) op 3m17s
13. flag-nl Thymen Arensman (INEOS Grenadiers) z.t.
16. flag-au Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) op 3m33s
17. flag-gb Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) op 4m07s
19. flag-co Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) op 5m25s
20. flag-fr Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) op 5m33s

21. flag-it Domenico Pozzovivo (Israel-Premier Tech) op 6m23s
22. flag-co Rigoberto Urán (EF Education-EasyPost) z.t.
24.  flag-co Einer Augusto Rubio (Movistar) op 7m27s

1 Reactie

Gibo 14 mei 2023 om 19:06

5 renners van ineos bij de eerste 14. Dat is toch wel indrukwekkend te noemen.

0

