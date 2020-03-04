Wielerwereld rouwt om overleden Nicolas Portal woensdag 4 maart 2020 om 10:16

Gisteren overleed oud-wielrenner en ploegleider Nicolas Portal op veertigjarige leeftijd aan de gevolgen van een hartaanval. De vele reacties op social media maken een ding duidelijk: Portal was geliefd bij velen. “Hij was een echte inspiratiebron.”

My thoughts are with Nico’s wife and children tonight. He was the kindest, happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest. Rest In Peace Nico pic.twitter.com/vfYF9slMQ3 — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) March 3, 2020

My thoughts are with his wife and children, who he put above everything else. I’ll always remember him dancing with his little girl in Paris in to the early hours. He was too young to be taken away from them. Nico, I’ll miss you mate, you were one of the good ones. — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) March 4, 2020

Tuvimos el privilegio de contar contigo durante cuatro años y admiramos tu trabajo como director rival, pero por encima de todo, tu carácter afable y trato exquisito. Descansa en paz, querido Nicolas Portal. Un fuerte abrazo para tu familia, amigos y para todo el @TeamINEOS. pic.twitter.com/UlP2NnNRZ1 — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) March 3, 2020

I never met someone Nico didn’t have time for. I never met someone who didn’t think the world of Nico. He was a true inspiration. His energy, his humility & his passion for life shone so brightly. Nico Portal, it was an honour to work with you. We will all miss you immensely. — Tao Geoghegan Hart (@taogeoghegan) March 3, 2020

Nicolas a été notre coéquipier. Il était notre ami. Toutes nos pensées vont à sa famille, ses proches et son équipe. pic.twitter.com/E5dA94cmfC — AG2RLM Pro Cycling Team (@AG2RLMCyclisme) March 3, 2020

Sad news. You were a really good person. RIP https://t.co/ajTsXiBtcV — Elia Viviani (@eliaviviani) March 3, 2020

I don’t want to believe it. Always smiling, always fit, always full of energy. Life is not fair. My thoughts are with His family and friends. RIP Nico 💔 https://t.co/uJwjZ0UQZk — Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) March 3, 2020

Thank you for everything Nico, you'll always be in our hearts❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/hSvIm7Em41 — Leopold König (@LeopoldKonig) March 3, 2020

Words can’t describe this… My thoughts are with his family and friends. Life is so unfair 😢❤️🙏🏻 https://t.co/ggkmsxiBG4 — Dylan van Baarle (@DylanvanBaarle) March 3, 2020

We are saddened to hear of the sudden passing away of Nicolas Portal, who played a vital role in numerous Tours in the last few years. The organisers of the Tour de France offer their sincerest condolences to Nicolas’ family and friends as well as @TeamINEOS. pic.twitter.com/vqW2NTdZ9G — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) March 3, 2020

We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Nicolas Portal. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and @TeamINEOS at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/pzg0wyqv4T — Team Bahrain McLaren (@BahrainMcLaren) March 3, 2020

Terrible news. He was my teammate ten years ago in Team Sky and my sports director the next year. Always smiling, both on and off the bike and in the director’s car. My thoughts are with his family and his team. — Serge Pauwels (@sergepauwels) March 3, 2020