Wielerwereld rouwt om overleden Nicolas Portal

woensdag 4 maart 2020 om 10:16
Wielerwereld rouwt om overleden Nicolas Portal

Nicolas Portal - foto: Team Ineos

Gisteren overleed oud-wielrenner en ploegleider Nicolas Portal op veertigjarige leeftijd aan de gevolgen van een hartaanval. De vele reacties op social media maken een ding duidelijk: Portal was geliefd bij velen. “Hij was een echte inspiratiebron.”

Duh 4 maart 2020 om 10:56

RIP
Zelfs mysteryman Leopold König laat hiervoor voor het eerst in 2 jaar iets van zich horen… https://twitter.com/LeopoldKonig

Thoin 4 maart 2020 om 11:00

Konig steekt zijn hoofd nog eens boven water

