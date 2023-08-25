vrijdag 25 augustus 2023 om 13:38

Wielerwereld rouwt om dood van Belgisch talent Tijl De Decker

De wielerwereld heeft op sociale media geschrokken gereageerd op het overlijden van Tijl De Decker. De talentvolle Belg, die volgend jaar prof zou worden bij Lotto Dstny, is op 22-jarige leeftijd om het leven gekomen nadat hij eerder deze week betrokken was bij een trainingsongeluk. Na enkele dagen in coma liet hij vrijdag het leven, wat het peloton in rouw dompelt.

Veel wielerploegen delen hun medeleven met de familie van Tijl De Decker en ook de mensen bij Lotto Dstny. “Jullie zijn allemaal in onze gedachten. Rust zacht, Tijl”, schrijft BORA-hansgrohe. “Ons hart is gebroken door dit verschrikkelijke nieuws”, reageert Team dsm-firmenich. Ook de organisatie van de Vuelta a España, die zaterdag start, toont zijn medeleven.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tijl De Decker, following a training accident past Wednesday. The team is heartbroken by this news and sends all of its love and thoughts to Tijl’s family and loved ones in this incredibly difficult time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sq8HnndiJF — Lotto Dstny (@lotto_dstny) August 25, 2023

💔😞 Geen woorden voor… sterkte aan familie, vrienden en ploegmaats 🙏

•••https://t.co/aieD00AqLb — Renaat Schotte (@wielerman) August 25, 2023

Rest in peace Tijl De Decker 🖤 Our support to the family in this difficult time https://t.co/TZAYeZdicg — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) August 25, 2023

💔 We feel & express our deepest sympathy & affinity with our colleagues & friends at @lotto_dstny, following the tragic loss of their young rider Tijl de Decker. Our hearts and our thoughts are with the teammates, friends and family of this talented young rider. 🙏🏻 R.I.P. Tijl https://t.co/2qIWIKT8jW — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) August 25, 2023

🇬🇧 All our condolences to Tijl's family, friends and teammates @lotto_dstny. Rest in peace Tijl. 🖤 🇵🇱 Składamy kondolencje rodzinie, bliskim i kolegom z drużyny Tijla. Spoczywaj w pokoju. 🖤 https://t.co/fGfu8pmy1A — Tour de Pologne (@Tour_de_Pologne) August 25, 2023