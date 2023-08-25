flag-nl flag-be
Wielerwereld rouwt om dood van Belgisch talent Tijl De Decker
vrijdag 25 augustus 2023 om 13:38

Wielerwereld rouwt om dood van Belgisch talent Tijl De Decker

De wielerwereld heeft op sociale media geschrokken gereageerd op het overlijden van Tijl De Decker. De talentvolle Belg, die volgend jaar prof zou worden bij Lotto Dstny, is op 22-jarige leeftijd om het leven gekomen nadat hij eerder deze week betrokken was bij een trainingsongeluk. Na enkele dagen in coma liet hij vrijdag het leven, wat het peloton in rouw dompelt.

Veel wielerploegen delen hun medeleven met de familie van Tijl De Decker en ook de mensen bij Lotto Dstny. “Jullie zijn allemaal in onze gedachten. Rust zacht, Tijl”, schrijft BORA-hansgrohe. “Ons hart is gebroken door dit verschrikkelijke nieuws”, reageert Team dsm-firmenich. Ook de organisatie van de Vuelta a España, die zaterdag start, toont zijn medeleven.

