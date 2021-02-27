Sep Vanmarcke moet twee ploegmaats missen in Omloop

Israel Start-Up Nation gaat met een gemankeerde selectie van start in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. De ploeg van Sep Vanmarcke, winnaar in 2012, begint met twee renners minder nadat een staflid positief had getest op het coronavirus.

Israel Start-Up Nation laat weten dat het staflid vrijdagavond een positieve corona-uitslag ontving. Daarop heeft de medewerker de ploegbubbel verlaten, net als de stafleden en twee renners die in contact zijn geweest met diegene. Daarom verschijnen Guillaume Boivin en Reto Hollenstein niet aan het vertrek van Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

De selectie bestaat daarom uit slechts vijf renners.

Israel Start-Up Nation voor Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021

Jenthe Biermans

Norman Vahtra

Tom Van Asbroeck

Sep Vanmarcke

Mads Würtz Schmidt

