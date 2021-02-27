Sep Vanmarcke moet twee ploegmaats missen in Omloop

zaterdag 27 februari 2021 om 08:09
Sep Vanmarcke moet twee ploegmaats missen in Omloop

Vanmarcke won Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in 2012 - foto: Cor Vos

Israel Start-Up Nation gaat met een gemankeerde selectie van start in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. De ploeg van Sep Vanmarcke, winnaar in 2012, begint met twee renners minder nadat een staflid positief had getest op het coronavirus.

Israel Start-Up Nation laat weten dat het staflid vrijdagavond een positieve corona-uitslag ontving. Daarop heeft de medewerker de ploegbubbel verlaten, net als de stafleden en twee renners die in contact zijn geweest met diegene. Daarom verschijnen Guillaume Boivin en Reto Hollenstein niet aan het vertrek van Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

De selectie bestaat daarom uit slechts vijf renners.

Israel Start-Up Nation voor flag-be Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021
flag-be Jenthe Biermans
flag-ee Norman Vahtra
flag-be Tom Van Asbroeck
flag-be Sep Vanmarcke
flag-dk Mads Würtz Schmidt

