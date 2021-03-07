Peloton reageert vol bewondering op Mathieu van der Poel

Het krachtsexploot waarmee Mathieu van der Poel op de steile slotklim de zege in Strade Bianche naar zich toetrok, was ook zijn collega’s in het peloton niet ontgaan. Op social media reageren ze vol bewondering. “Ik ben er vrij zeker van dat ik zelfs op het vlakke niet zo hard ga!”

I’m fairly confident I couldn’t go faster than this on the flat 😂 https://t.co/GH42fNFGB4 — Larry Warbasse (@larrywarbasse) March 6, 2021

I guess it’s safe to say MVDP today showed Allaphilipe what it’s like to race against Allaphilipe. 🤯 — Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) March 6, 2021

Quelle course, quel final! J’ai tout donné pour tenter de remporter cette course que j’aime tant mais pas de regrets, je ne pouvais pas faire mieux aujourd’hui. Bravo @mathieuvdpoel 👏 Direction -> @TirrenAdriatico

📸 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/HJj40RUugR — Julian Alaphilippe Officiel (@alafpolak1) March 6, 2021

You’ve got to love @StradeBianche, even on one of those days when you want more than your body can handle. Amazing to see @Eganbernal & @Tompid in the final mix 👏🏻 Chapeau @mathieuvdpoel – that was 🔥@INEOSGrenadiers

📷 @GettySport pic.twitter.com/cuF2Xl4VGq — Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) March 6, 2021

As a cycling enthusiast i will have some great years ahead of me watching races on tv. As a cyclist i will have my worst years ahead of me having to race against all those young wattbombs. — Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) March 6, 2021

Van der Poel 👀👏 — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) March 6, 2021

Wow. MvdP…. just wow — Koen de Kort (@koendekort) March 6, 2021