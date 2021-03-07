Peloton reageert vol bewondering op Mathieu van der Poel

zondag 7 maart 2021 om 11:57
foto: Cor Vos

Het krachtsexploot waarmee Mathieu van der Poel op de steile slotklim de zege in Strade Bianche naar zich toetrok, was ook zijn collega’s in het peloton niet ontgaan. Op social media reageren ze vol bewondering. “Ik ben er vrij zeker van dat ik zelfs op het vlakke niet zo hard ga!”

6 Reacties

Lalsacien 7 maart 2021 om 12:02

De opmerking van Larry Warbasse is grappig!

Olly 7 maart 2021 om 12:10

+1 Lalsacien.
Die van Dowsett is ook erg leuk, je moet er alleen wel ff bij nadenken.

UrbanSteel 7 maart 2021 om 12:10

Die van Alex Dowsett mag ik er ook wel zijn.

Wheely 7 maart 2021 om 12:19

Het profpeloton ervoer gisteren waar ze in de cross al jaren mee moeten leven.

Westland95 7 maart 2021 om 12:25

Zelden de hele wielerwereld zo eensgezind gezien als gisteren.

xistnc 7 maart 2021 om 12:52

Stef Clement komt vanmiddag in NOS Langs de Lijn de invalshoek belichten “wat als Mathieu een Oezbeek was geweest of voor Astana zou rijden”.

