Michael Woods roemt gehavende Clarke: “Verdomd inspirerend”

It was tough coming apart yesterday and losing the jersey @tirreno_adriatico , especially after the incredible work from my teammates, particularly @simoclarke . Simon had a bad crash early in the race. Despite cutting his eyelid open (requiring stitches), losing a lot of skin and getting pretty bumped up, he got back on his bike and proceeded to ride, with everything he had, for me. It was damn inspiring. Big thanks to all the @efprocycling boys. . . . @lawsoncraddock @tanel_kangert @caicedo3573 @rubenguerreiro94 @magnuscort 📸 cred @bettiniphoto