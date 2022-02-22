Deelnemers Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2022

dinsdag 22 februari 2022 om 15:53
Startlijst

BORA - HANSGROHE

TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC

ALPECIN-FENIX

UAE TEAM EMIRATES

UNO-X PRO CYCLING TEAM

TOTALENERGIES

TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE - JAYCO

MOVISTAR TEAM

TEAM DSM

GROUPAMA - FDJ

ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH

BINGOAL PAUWELS SAUCES WB

SPORT VLAANDEREN - BALOISE

HUMAN POWERED HEALTH

B&B HOTELS - KTM

QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM

AG2R CITROËN TEAM

BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS

EF EDUCATION - EASY POST

INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX

TREK - SEGAFREDO

INEOS GRENADIERS

JUMBO-VISMA

LOTTO SOUDAL

COFIDIS

# Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

