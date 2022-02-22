Deelnemers Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2022 dinsdag 22 februari 2022 om 15:53 StartlijstBORA - HANSGROHE Jordi MEEUS DS Etappe Nils POLITT DS Etappe Marco HALLER DS Etappe Jonas KOCH DS Etappe Martin LAAS DS Etappe Lukas PÖSTLBERGER DS Etappe Matthew WALLS DS Etappe TEAM ARKEA - SAMSIC Donavan GRONDIN DS Etappe Amaury CAPIOT DS Etappe Benjamin DECLERCQ DS Etappe Hugo HOFSTETTER DS Etappe Daniel MCLAY DS Etappe Christophe NOPPE DS Etappe Kevin VAUQUELIN DS Etappe ALPECIN-FENIX Senne LEYSEN DS Etappe Alexander KRIEGER DS Etappe Samuel GAZE DS Etappe Edward PLANCKAERT DS Etappe Oscar RIESEBEEK DS Etappe Lionel TAMINIAUX DS Etappe Tim MERLIER DS Etappe UAE TEAM EMIRATES Rui OLIVEIRA DS Etappe Oliviero TROIA DS Etappe Vegard Stake LAENGEN DS Etappe Ryan GIBBONS DS Etappe Pascal ACKERMANN DS Etappe Alessandro COVI DS Etappe Matteo TRENTIN DS Etappe UNO-X PRO CYCLING TEAM Kristoffer HALVORSEN DS Etappe Lasse Norman HANSEN DS Etappe Anders SKAARSETH DS Etappe Fredrik DVERSNES DS Etappe Lars SAUGSTAD DS Etappe Morten HULGAARD DS Etappe Søren WÆRENSKJOLD DS Etappe TOTALENERGIES Edvald BOASSON HAGEN DS Etappe Geoffrey SOUPE DS Etappe Christopher LAWLESS DS Etappe Dries VAN GESTEL DS Etappe Anthony TURGIS DS Etappe Peter SAGAN DS Etappe Niki TERPSTRA DS Etappe TEAM BIKEEXCHANGE - JAYCO Alexander KONYCHEV DS Etappe Luke DURBRIDGE DS Etappe Jan MAAS DS Etappe Lawson CRADDOCK DS Etappe Callum SCOTSON DS Etappe Dion SMITH DS Etappe Kelland O'BRIEN DS Etappe MOVISTAR TEAM Iñigo ELOSEGUI DS Etappe Juri HOLLMANN DS Etappe Vinicius RANGEL DS Etappe Mathias NORSGAARD DS Etappe Alex ARANBURU DS Etappe Johan JACOBS DS Etappe Iván GARCÍA DS Etappe TEAM DSM Leon HEINSCHKE DS Etappe Jonas Iversby HVIDEBERG DS Etappe Marius MAYRHOFER DS Etappe Casper PEDERSEN DS Etappe Nikias ARNDT DS Etappe Nils EEKHOFF DS Etappe John DEGENKOLB DS Etappe GROUPAMA - FDJ Bram WELTEN DS Etappe Fabian LIENHARD DS Etappe Jake STEWART DS Etappe Lewis ASKEY DS Etappe Kévin GENIETS DS Etappe Olivier LE GAC DS Etappe Stefan KÜNG DS Etappe ISRAEL-PREMIER TECH Giacomo NIZZOLO DS Etappe Jenthe BIERMANS DS Etappe Guillaume BOIVIN DS Etappe Hugo HOULE DS Etappe Taj JONES DS Etappe Corbin STRONG DS Etappe Tom VAN ASBROECK DS Etappe BINGOAL PAUWELS SAUCES WB Luc WIRTGEN DS Etappe Laurenz REX DS Etappe Ludovic ROBEET DS Etappe Arjen LIVYNS DS Etappe Timothy DUPONT DS Etappe Bas TIETEMA DS Etappe Louis BLOUWE DS Etappe Dorian de Maeght DS Etappe SPORT VLAANDEREN - BALOISE Jenno Berckmoes DS Etappe Vito Braet DS Etappe Milan Fretin DS Etappe Ruben APERS DS Etappe Jules HESTERS DS Etappe Aaron VERWILST DS Etappe Sasha WEEMAES DS Etappe HUMAN POWERED HEALTH Arvid DE KLEIJN DS Etappe Pier-André Coté DS Etappe Robin CARPENTER DS Etappe Adam DE VOS DS Etappe August JENSEN DS Etappe Colin JOYCE DS Etappe Nickolas ZUKOWSKY DS Etappe B&B HOTELS - KTM Julien MORICE DS Etappe Pierre BARBIER DS Etappe Cyril LEMOINE DS Etappe Luca MOZZATO DS Etappe Jordi WARLOP DS Etappe Jens DEBUSSCHERE DS Etappe Jérémy LECROQ DS Etappe QUICK-STEP ALPHA VINYL TEAM Zdeněk ŠTYBAR DS Etappe Bert VAN LERBERGHE DS Etappe Florian SÉNÉCHAL DS Etappe Yves LAMPAERT DS Etappe Fabio JAKOBSEN DS Etappe Jannik STEIMLE DS Etappe Iljo KEISSE DS Etappe AG2R CITROËN TEAM Greg VAN AVERMAET DS Etappe Oliver NAESEN DS Etappe Gijs VAN HOECKE DS Etappe Lawrence NAESEN DS Etappe Antoine RAUGEL DS Etappe Michael SCHÄR DS Etappe Damien TOUZÉ DS Etappe BAHRAIN VICTORIOUS Dylan TEUNS DS Etappe Sonny COLBRELLI DS Etappe Matej MOHORIČ DS Etappe Filip MACIEJUK DS Etappe Jasha SÜTTERLIN DS Etappe Kamil GRADEK DS Etappe Heinrich HAUSSLER DS Etappe EF EDUCATION - Michael VALGREN DS Etappe Jens KEUKELEIRE DS Etappe Owain DOULL DS Etappe Jonas RUTSCH DS Etappe Tom SCULLY DS Etappe Julius VAN DEN BERG DS Etappe Łukasz WIŚNIOWSKI DS Etappe INTERMARCHÉ - WANTY - GOBERT MATÉRIAUX Alexander KRISTOFF DS Etappe Sven Erik BYSTRØM DS Etappe Andrea PASQUALON DS Etappe Barnabás PEÁK DS Etappe Adrien PETIT DS Etappe Taco VAN DER HOORN DS Etappe Kevin VAN MELSEN DS Etappe TREK - SEGAFREDO Jasper STUYVEN DS Etappe Markus HOELGAARD DS Etappe Daan HOOLE DS Etappe Toms SKUJIŅŠ DS Etappe Edward THEUNS DS Etappe Otto VERGAERDE DS Etappe Filippo BARONCINI DS Etappe INEOS GRENADIERS Laurens DE PLUS DS Etappe Jhonatan Manuel NARVÁEZ DS Etappe Thomas PIDCOCK DS Etappe Magnus SHEFFIELD DS Etappe Kim Alexander HEIDUK DS Etappe Ben SWIFT DS Etappe Andrey AMADOR DS Etappe JUMBO-VISMA Tosh VAN DER SANDE DS Etappe Tiesj BENOOT DS Etappe Nathan VAN HOOYDONCK DS Etappe Mike TEUNISSEN DS Etappe Christophe LAPORTE DS Etappe LOTTO SOUDAL Brent VAN MOER DS Etappe Cedric BEULLENS DS Etappe Jasper DE BUYST DS Etappe Arnaud DE LIE DS Etappe Frederik FRISON DS Etappe Sébastien GRIGNARD DS Etappe Harrison SWEENY DS Etappe Caleb EWAN DS Etappe COFIDIS Alexis RENARD DS Etappe Bryan COQUARD DS Etappe Piet ALLEGAERT DS Etappe Wesley KREDER DS Etappe Szymon SAJNOK DS Etappe Kenneth VANBILSEN DS Etappe Maximilian Richard WALSCHEID DS Etappe