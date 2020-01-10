Alexander Evans moet door valpartij debuut voor Circus-Wanty Gobert uitstellen

Alexander Evans zal zijn debuut voor Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans voorlopig moeten uitstellen. De Australiër heeft bij een valpartij drie botjes in zijn elleboog en hand gebroken.Het debuut van Evans stond gepland voor het Australisch kampioenschap op de weg aankomend weekend. “Ik keek er echt naar uit”, aldus de teleurgestelde 22-jarige coureur, die afgelopen winter overkwam van de SEG Racing Academy. “Maandag onderga ik een operatie, waarna ik snel hoop te herstellen.”
Alexander Evans 🇦🇺 crashed in training today and broke 3 bones in his elbow and his scaphoid.
🎙️@AEclimber: “I was really excited for my first race in #CWGT colours at the Australian Road Nationals this weekend. I will undergo surgery next Monday and hope to recover quickly.” pic.twitter.com/BWsnABG2Z8
— Circus – Wanty Gobert – Tormans Cycling Team (@CircusWGT) January 10, 2020
