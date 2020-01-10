Alexander Evans moet door valpartij debuut voor Circus-Wanty Gobert uitstellen

vrijdag 10 januari 2020 om 10:55
Alexander Evans moet door valpartij debuut voor Circus-Wanty Gobert uitstellen

foto: Circus-Wanty Gobert

Alexander Evans zal zijn debuut voor Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans voorlopig moeten uitstellen. De Australiër heeft bij een valpartij drie botjes in zijn elleboog en hand gebroken.

Het debuut van Evans stond gepland voor het Australisch kampioenschap op de weg aankomend weekend. “Ik keek er echt naar uit”, aldus de teleurgestelde 22-jarige coureur, die afgelopen winter overkwam van de SEG Racing Academy. “Maandag onderga ik een operatie, waarna ik snel hoop te herstellen.”

