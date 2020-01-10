Alexander Evans moet door valpartij debuut voor Circus-Wanty Gobert uitstellen

Alexander Evans zal zijn debuut voor Circus-Wanty Gobert-Tormans voorlopig moeten uitstellen. De Australiër heeft bij een valpartij drie botjes in zijn elleboog en hand gebroken.

Alexander Evans 🇦🇺 crashed in training today and broke 3 bones in his elbow and his scaphoid.

🎙️@AEclimber: “I was really excited for my first race in #CWGT colours at the Australian Road Nationals this weekend. I will undergo surgery next Monday and hope to recover quickly.” pic.twitter.com/BWsnABG2Z8

— Circus – Wanty Gobert – Tormans Cycling Team (@CircusWGT) January 10, 2020