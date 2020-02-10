Magnus Cort: “Geen enkele dopingcontrole in Ster van Bessèges”

In de Ster van Bessèges werden afgelopen week geen dopingcontroles uitgevoerd. Dat schrijft EF Pro Cycling-renner Magnus Cort op social media. De Deen vraagt zich af hoe dat mogelijk is. “Naar mijn mening is dit echt niet goed”, aldus Cort.
Cort blikt in zijn post op Instagram terug op een succesvolle week. Naast zijn eigen ritzege wist ook ploeggenoot Alberto Bettiol een etappe te winnen, namelijk de afsluitende tijdrit. Daarin werd Cort tweede. “Helaas ging niet alles goed deze week”, zegt hij. “Er was geen enkele dopingcontrole tijdens deze wedstrijd!”
“Ik begrijp niet hoe het toegestaan is om een wedstrijd op dit niveau (UCI 2.1, red.) te organiseren met zeven WorldTour-ploegen aan de start, zonder dopingcontroles. Dat is echt niet goed”, richt Cort zich tot de internationale wielerunie UCI. De eindzege in de Franse rittenkoers ging uiteindelijk naar Benoît Cosnefroy van AG2R La Mondiale.
First race of the season and with @efprocycling is done and dusted. What a race we had as a team. And a big thanks to all my teammates and staff for the help and a very nice week. We won 2 stages and 2 second places and a third place on a stage as well. Second in GC, winner of teams classification and the points jersey. I Finish second on the ITT yesterday behind my teammate @albertobettio , it is never a good feeling to be second but I must also be happy that I did my best ITT ever. But it is unfortunately not all good this week, there was never any Doping control at this race!!! I don’t understand how it is even allowed to have a race on this level with 7 world tour teams on the start line without doping control? I my opinion that is simply not okay @uci_cycling photo credit: Katrine Junique and photosirotti #cycling #cannondale #itishardtobeacyclist #ITT #nocontrol #notgoodenough #etoilebesseges #NoDopingControl #stepitup #rapha #poc #vision #vittoria