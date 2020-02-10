Magnus Cort: “Geen enkele dopingcontrole in Ster van Bessèges” maandag 10 februari 2020 om 18:25

In de Ster van Bessèges werden afgelopen week geen dopingcontroles uitgevoerd. Dat schrijft EF Pro Cycling-renner Magnus Cort op social media. De Deen vraagt zich af hoe dat mogelijk is. “Naar mijn mening is dit echt niet goed”, aldus Cort.

Cort blikt in zijn post op Instagram terug op een succesvolle week. Naast zijn eigen ritzege wist ook ploeggenoot Alberto Bettiol een etappe te winnen, namelijk de afsluitende tijdrit. Daarin werd Cort tweede. “Helaas ging niet alles goed deze week”, zegt hij. “Er was geen enkele dopingcontrole tijdens deze wedstrijd!”

“Ik begrijp niet hoe het toegestaan is om een wedstrijd op dit niveau (UCI 2.1, red.) te organiseren met zeven WorldTour-ploegen aan de start, zonder dopingcontroles. Dat is echt niet goed”, richt Cort zich tot de internationale wielerunie UCI. De eindzege in de Franse rittenkoers ging uiteindelijk naar Benoît Cosnefroy van AG2R La Mondiale.