Wielerwereld reageert geschokt op overlijden Gino Mäder

De wielerwereld heeft geschokt gereageerd op het overlijden van Gino Mäder. De nog maar 26-jarige Mäder kwam in de vijfde etappe hard ten val in een afdaling. Daarna werd hij gereanimeerd en overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Daar is hij alsnog aan zijn verwondingen overleden. Ploegen, renners en anderen uiten hun verslagenheid op social media.

🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person. ❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino. 🔗 https://t.co/CSx5BsWfRz pic.twitter.com/caBmfmWwyg — Team Bahrain Victorious (@BHRVictorious) June 16, 2023

The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder.



Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling. pic.twitter.com/DFhBR4J0mK — UCI (@UCI_cycling) June 16, 2023

We are heartbroken. All our thoughts are with Gino's friends, family, team and loved ones. https://t.co/peN2lpApQw — Team Jumbo-Visma cycling (@JumboVismaRoad) June 16, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of our beloved colleague Gino Mäder. On behalf of the entire Alpecin-Deceuninck team, we extend our sincere condolences to family, friends, teammates and all members of @BHRVictorious. Rest in peace, Gino 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pa7gr5TzLO — Alpecin-Deceuninck Cycling Team (@AlpecinDCK) June 16, 2023

Devastating news and really hard to comprehend! Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and team of Gino in these awful moments. May he rest in peace! https://t.co/S9LRiScDdW — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) June 16, 2023

Our thoughts are with Gino’s family, friends and entire team in this tragedy. Rest in peace, Gino ❤️ https://t.co/gnavGgHJTn — BORA – hansgrohe (@BORAhansgrohe) June 16, 2023

All our thoughts are with Gino's friends, family and loved ones at this difficult and heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, Gino ❤️ https://t.co/J0QFY6uWps — Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) June 16, 2023

Sending our condolences and a big hug to the friends, family and team-mates of Gino Mäder, who passed away after his crash during yesterday’s Tour de Suisse stage five. Nobody deserves to die so young, while practising the sport he loved. May he rest in peace. — Movistar Team (@Movistar_Team) June 16, 2023

Nous apprenons avec effroi la disparition de Gino Mäder. Nous sommes profondément attristés. Nos pensées vont vers ses proches, sa famille, son équipe. C'est une tragédie. — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) June 16, 2023

Such deeply saddening news for the entire cycling community. Our sincere condolences, our hearts & thoughts are with @BHRVictorious & the family & friends of Gino at this difficult time. Rest in peace Gino. — Team Jayco AlUla (@GreenEDGEteam) June 16, 2023

Our thoughts are with Gino Mäder’s family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2gG9MxvYD2 — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) June 16, 2023

Notre sport, si beau et si cruel 🙏🏼 Toutes nos pensées à la famille, aux proches et à l’equipe de Gino Mader 🩶 Our sport, so beautiful and so cruel 🙏🏼 Our thoughts go out to Gino Mader's family, friends and team 🩶 https://t.co/A7wKc4iJj3 — AG2R CITROËN TEAM (@AG2RCITROENTEAM) June 16, 2023

Just devastating news that touches us all. The team would like to express its deepest condolences and send its support to all of Gino his loved ones ❤️ https://t.co/nENQYKZjGs — Lotto Dstny (@lotto_dstny) June 16, 2023

I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino. https://t.co/kjh2jC1xP6 — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) June 16, 2023

Terriblement choqué 😭 Toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et ses proches .

Tu étais un guerrier , un chic type Gino ❤️ https://t.co/HIktHavxCY — Julian Alaphilippe Officiel (@alafpolak1) June 16, 2023

No hay palabras. Terrible noticia. Mi apoyo y cariño a sus compañeros en @BHRVictorious así como a familiares y amigos. DEP. https://t.co/WKP1zDUitg — alejandro valverde (@alejanvalverde) June 16, 2023

Never ever to forget the day

Rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9mctI9X8kA — Biniam Girmay (@GrmayeBiniam) June 16, 2023

No words 💔

RIP Gino

My thoughts are with Your Family and Friends https://t.co/y7K1NJfa14 — Michał Kwiatkowski (@kwiato) June 16, 2023

No words, too hard and too chocked to say anything. So sad, life is fucking unfair 😢 https://t.co/jwZuYD4dB9 — Lilian Calmejane (@L_Calmejane) June 16, 2023

Devastated.. My condolences to Gino's family, friends and every one of the Bahrain team. Rest in peace Gino💫 https://t.co/FfmyvnTkAI — Mike Teunissen (@MikeTeunissen) June 16, 2023

Horrible news to read and hard to accept… a young talented rider, but more important, a young person who would have a great life in front of him. My condolences to Gino's family, friends, teammates…. Rest in peace😔 https://t.co/WzlIkJ8vYD — Edward Theuns (@EdwardTheuns) June 16, 2023

Again someone taken too soon. Feel sick reading this horrible news. My condolences to his family and team. https://t.co/c4nnKA0DIo — Thomas De Gendt (@DeGendtThomas) June 16, 2023