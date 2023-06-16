Wielerwereld reageert geschokt op overlijden Gino Mäder

vrijdag 16 juni 2023 om 12:56
Wielerwereld reageert geschokt op overlijden Gino Mäder

foto: Cor Vos

De wielerwereld heeft geschokt gereageerd op het overlijden van Gino Mäder. De nog maar 26-jarige Mäder kwam in de vijfde etappe hard ten val in een afdaling. Daarna werd hij gereanimeerd en overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Daar is hij alsnog aan zijn verwondingen overleden. Ploegen, renners en anderen uiten hun verslagenheid op social media.

# Gino Mäder

Koersdokter over behandeling Gino Mäder: “Reanimatie duurde 25 minuten”
16 jun 2023
Peloton rouwt om Gino Mäder bij uitgestelde start zesde rit Ronde van Zwitserland
16 jun 2023
Bahrain Victorious: “Gino, bedankt voor je plezier en lach, we gaan je missen als mens en renner”
16 jun 2023
3 Reacties

SteadyEddy 16 juni 2023 om 13:07

Vreselijk, sinds gisteravond continu aan het checken op de site met de hoop op positief nieuws en er kwam maar niks. Destijds met Fabio Jacobsen hetzelfde gehad en toen kwam het positieve nieuws wel. Nu helaas niet. Wat een wrede sport is het toch. Rust zacht Gino!

2
de adelaar 16 juni 2023 om 13:03

OMG ! Dit komt wel binnen… drama voor iedereen die m lief had.

0
KJP 16 juni 2023 om 13:17

Ongelofelijk wat kan het leven toch oneerlijk zijn. Zo’n jonge gast, met nog een prachtige carrière maar vooral ook een heel leven voor zich plotsklaps uit het leven gerukt. Op deze momenten is dat wielrennen maar een enorme ruksport. Heel veel sterkte aan zijn nabestaanden bij het verwerken van deze extreem zware klap. :(

0

