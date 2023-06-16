Wielerwereld reageert geschokt op overlijden Gino Mäder

De wielerwereld heeft geschokt gereageerd op het overlijden van Gino Mäder. De nog maar 26-jarige Mäder kwam in de vijfde etappe hard ten val in een afdaling. Daarna werd hij gereanimeerd en overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. Daar is hij alsnog aan zijn verwondingen overleden. Ploegen, renners en anderen uiten hun verslagenheid op social media.
🙏🏻 Gino, thank you for the light, the joy, and the laughs you brought us all, we will miss you as a rider and as a person.
❤️ Today and every day, we ride for you, Gino.
🔗 https://t.co/CSx5BsWfRz pic.twitter.com/caBmfmWwyg
The UCI is devastated to learn of the death of professional cyclist, Gino Mäder.
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and everyone connected with Gino who was a rising star within the professional ranks of cycling. pic.twitter.com/DFhBR4J0mK
We are heartbroken.
All our thoughts are with Gino's friends, family, team and loved ones. https://t.co/peN2lpApQw
We are heartbroken.
Everyone at Team DSM is sending their thoughts and condolences to Gino’s family, beloved, and all of you at @BHRVictorious. 💔🙏 https://t.co/HKW6P2sr6D
It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of our beloved colleague Gino Mäder. On behalf of the entire Alpecin-Deceuninck team, we extend our sincere condolences to family, friends, teammates and all members of @BHRVictorious. Rest in peace, Gino 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pa7gr5TzLO
We are heartboken.
Rest in peace, Gino Mäder.
To his family and his team @BHRVictorious, we express our sincere condolences. pic.twitter.com/908WQTqKwc
Devastating news and really hard to comprehend!
Our hearts and thoughts are with the family, friends and team of Gino in these awful moments.
May he rest in peace! https://t.co/S9LRiScDdW
Our thoughts are with Gino’s family, friends and entire team in this tragedy.
Rest in peace, Gino ❤️ https://t.co/gnavGgHJTn
All our thoughts are with Gino's friends, family and loved ones at this difficult and heartbreaking time.
Rest in peace, Gino ❤️ https://t.co/J0QFY6uWps
Sending our condolences and a big hug to the friends, family and team-mates of Gino Mäder, who passed away after his crash during yesterday’s Tour de Suisse stage five.
Nobody deserves to die so young, while practising the sport he loved. May he rest in peace.
Nous apprenons avec effroi la disparition de Gino Mäder. Nous sommes profondément attristés. Nos pensées vont vers ses proches, sa famille, son équipe. C'est une tragédie.
Such deeply saddening news for the entire cycling community.
Our sincere condolences, our hearts & thoughts are with @BHRVictorious & the family & friends of Gino at this difficult time.
Rest in peace Gino.
Our thoughts are with Gino Mäder’s family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2gG9MxvYD2
Notre sport, si beau et si cruel 🙏🏼 Toutes nos pensées à la famille, aux proches et à l’equipe de Gino Mader
Our sport, so beautiful and so cruel 🙏🏼 Our thoughts go out to Gino Mader's family, friends and team https://t.co/A7wKc4iJj3
Just devastating news that touches us all.
The team would like to express its deepest condolences and send its support to all of Gino his loved ones ❤️ https://t.co/nENQYKZjGs
I can’t believe what I’m reading. Such a sad sad day. Thoughts with everyone who knew and loved Gino. https://t.co/kjh2jC1xP6
Terriblement choqué 😭
Toutes mes condoléances à sa famille et ses proches .
Tu étais un guerrier , un chic type Gino
No hay palabras. Terrible noticia. Mi apoyo y cariño a sus compañeros en @BHRVictorious así como a familiares y amigos. DEP. https://t.co/WKP1zDUitg
Rest in peace Gino https://t.co/eO4yFX1l8s
Never ever to forget the day
Rest in peace 🙏🏽 https://t.co/9mctI9X8kA
No words 💔
RIP Gino
My thoughts are with Your Family and Friends https://t.co/y7K1NJfa14
No words, too hard and too chocked to say anything. So sad, life is fucking unfair 😢 https://t.co/jwZuYD4dB9
RIP #ginomäder 🙏
What a sad day…💔😓 https://t.co/KywxAmnkAr
Devastated.. My condolences to Gino's family, friends and every one of the Bahrain team. Rest in peace Gino💫 https://t.co/FfmyvnTkAI
Horrible news to read and hard to accept… a young talented rider, but more important, a young person who would have a great life in front of him. My condolences to Gino's family, friends, teammates…. Rest in peace😔 https://t.co/WzlIkJ8vYD
Again someone taken too soon. Feel sick reading this horrible news. My condolences to his family and team. https://t.co/c4nnKA0DIo
3 Reacties
Vreselijk, sinds gisteravond continu aan het checken op de site met de hoop op positief nieuws en er kwam maar niks. Destijds met Fabio Jacobsen hetzelfde gehad en toen kwam het positieve nieuws wel. Nu helaas niet. Wat een wrede sport is het toch. Rust zacht Gino!
OMG ! Dit komt wel binnen… drama voor iedereen die m lief had.
Ongelofelijk wat kan het leven toch oneerlijk zijn. Zo’n jonge gast, met nog een prachtige carrière maar vooral ook een heel leven voor zich plotsklaps uit het leven gerukt. Op deze momenten is dat wielrennen maar een enorme ruksport. Heel veel sterkte aan zijn nabestaanden bij het verwerken van deze extreem zware klap.