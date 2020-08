Wielertransfers 2020: Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè, Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport

View this post on Instagram

🎉 New signing for 2021 Welcome 🇧🇪 @fienvaneynde 👉 “I'm very pleased to ride for Doltcini Van Eyck Sport Proximus next season. Two years ago BNS Technics- Concrete House gave me a chance to roll into the cycling community without any expectations. I'd like to thank the whole team for that opportunity. But now I think it's time for a new step. Next season I'll get the chance to develop myself as a rider and there are a lot of possibilities to ride races at UCI level without any pressure”.