Renners vroeg uit de veren voor alternatieve Dirty Kanza

Tomorrow! Blue to Black: A journey from the clear blue shores of Lake Tahoe to the arid Playa of the Black Rock Desert. •

With @dirtykanza being postponed due to #covid19 and after enough peer pressure, I agreed to join @laurens_ten_dam #dirtykanzelled project. I asked @levileipheimer for route help and he had an epiphany: Burning Man. The Black Rock Wilderness, home of the infamous Burning Man festival, is an alien landscape

North of Reno. And, conveniently, almost exactly 200 North-westerly gravelly miles from my cabin in Tahoe. Tomorrow we set out on our own 200mile gravel-expedition, with GoPros. #staytuned #DIYgravel #DIYDK #dk200 @liveslowridefastltd #legendaryexpedition #plantaflag