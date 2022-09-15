Matej Mohoric verlengt tot eind 2025 bij Bahrain Victorious

donderdag 15 september 2022 om 18:16
Matej Mohoric verlengt tot eind 2025 bij Bahrain Victorious

foto: Cor Vos

Matej Mohoric rijdt tot eind 2025 bij Bahrain Victorious. De Sloveen had nog een contract tot eind 2023, maar heeft besloten om voor twee jaar bij te tekenen. Dat meldt Bahrain Victorious op sociale media.

Mohoric sloot zich in 2018 aan bij Bahrain Merida, de voorloper van Bahrain Victorious. Eerder reed hij voor Cannondale, Lampre en UAE Emirates. In zijn periode bij Bahrain won hij onder andere de BinckBank Tour (2018), twee Touretappes (2021) en Milaan-San Remo (2022).

Bahrain Victorious# Matej Mohoric

