woensdag 30 september 2020 om 19:40
Giro 2020: Astana vervangt Natarov en Pronskiy wegens coronaprotocol

Vadim Pronskiy - foto: Cor Vos

Astana heeft bekendgemaakt dat Yuriy Natarov en Vadim Pronskiy buiten de selectie voor de Giro d’Italia worden gehouden. Ze hebben namelijk onlangs nauw contact gehad met hun ploeggenoot Zhandos Bizhigitov, die positief testte op het coronavirus en ook de symptomen vertoonde.

Dit bericht wordt aangevuld.

Selectie Astana voor flag-it Giro d’Italia 2020
flag-it Manuele Boaro
flag-co Rodrigo Contreras
flag-it Fabio Felline
flag-dk Jakob Fuglsang
flag-dk Jonas Gregaard
flag-co Miguel Ángel López
flag-es Óscar Rodríguez
flag-ru Aleksandr Vlasov

Verweggistan 30 september 2020 om 19:47

Jammer voor die jonge Kazachen, was mooi geweest een eerste grote ronde. En Pronski was al de vervanger van Aranburu.

