Giro 2020: Astana vervangt Natarov en Pronskiy wegens coronaprotocol

Astana heeft bekendgemaakt dat Yuriy Natarov en Vadim Pronskiy buiten de selectie voor de Giro d’Italia worden gehouden. Ze hebben namelijk onlangs nauw contact gehad met hun ploeggenoot Zhandos Bizhigitov, die positief testte op het coronavirus en ook de symptomen vertoonde.
Selectie Astana voor Giro d’Italia 2020
Manuele Boaro
Rodrigo Contreras
Fabio Felline
Jakob Fuglsang
Jonas Gregaard
Miguel Ángel López
Óscar Rodríguez
Aleksandr Vlasov
📰News:
Astana Pro Team replaces Natarov and Pronskiy for Giro d'Italia as they’ve been in close contact with their colleague Bizhigitov, who tested positive for COVID-19 and is symptomatic.
They will be replaced by Gregaard and Contreras.
— Astana Pro Team (@AstanaTeam) September 30, 2020
Jammer voor die jonge Kazachen, was mooi geweest een eerste grote ronde. En Pronski was al de vervanger van Aranburu.