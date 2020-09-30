Giro 2020: Astana vervangt Natarov en Pronskiy wegens coronaprotocol

Astana heeft bekendgemaakt dat Yuriy Natarov en Vadim Pronskiy buiten de selectie voor de Giro d’Italia worden gehouden. Ze hebben namelijk onlangs nauw contact gehad met hun ploeggenoot Zhandos Bizhigitov, die positief testte op het coronavirus en ook de symptomen vertoonde.

Dit bericht wordt aangevuld.

Selectie Astana voor Giro d’Italia 2020

Manuele Boaro

Rodrigo Contreras

Fabio Felline

Jakob Fuglsang

Jonas Gregaard

Miguel Ángel López

Óscar Rodríguez

Aleksandr Vlasov

