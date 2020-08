Clara Koppenburg slaat Strade Bianche over na valpartij

View this post on Instagram

Unfortunately I’m not on my way for sign @strade_bianche this morning… instead I’m on my way back home due to a bad crash in yesterday’s training… Really sad to leave my teammates alone today since we were absolutely ready to rock this race! 🤩 but I’m 100% convinced that they will still make some fireworks out there today! I wish every girl in the peloton today best of luck and no crash! Be safe girls!🍀 #noraceforme #crash #timetorest #dissapointed #goodluck #staysafeeveryone #stradebianche #crossingfingersformyteam