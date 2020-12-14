Bingoal-WB start vrouwenploeg

maandag 14 december 2020 om 18:52
Bingoal-WB start vrouwenploeg

foto: Cor Vos

Bingoal-Wallonie Bruxelles heeft een vrouwenploeg opgericht. De Belgische formatie heeft al een ProTeam, een opleidingsploeg met een continentale licentie en banden met de gehandicaptensport.

Selectie Bingoal-WB Ladies
Laura CHARLIER – Julie DEBOCK – Kelly DECALUWE – Francine DELAIN – Camille DELESTRAIT – Naika DENEEF – Ann-Sophie DUYCK – Océane JONCKERS – Lien LANSSENS – Liliane LEENKNEGT – Alissa LURQUIN – Fiona MERTENS – Femke OSSELAER – Tuva RICHTER – Perrine SADOINE – Elise TAHAY – Delphine THIRIFAYS – Isabel VANDEWALLE – Fanny VANDRIESSCHE – Lauryne VAN LAEKEN – Justine VROMANNE – Eleanor WISEMAN – Allison ZAVA

Dit bericht wordt aangevuld.

Vrouwenwielrennen

