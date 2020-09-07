Baanrenster Emily Nelson zegt wielerloopbaan vaarwel

Baanrenster Emily Nelson heeft het einde van haar wielercarrière aangekondigd. De Britse, die ook zo nu en dan op de weg actief was, veroverde twee jaar geleden in Apeldoorn samen met Katie Archibald de wereldtitel op de koppelkoers vóór het Nederlandse duo Wild-Pieters.
Nelson (23) neemt met gemengde gevoelens afscheid van de wielersport, laat ze weten via haar social media. “Ik kijk uit naar een nieuw hoofdstuk in mijn leven, maar ik zal de sport altijd dankbaar zijn voor hoe het mij als persoon heeft gevormd, de vrienden die ik heb gemaakt en de persoonlijke prestaties door de jaren heen. Het was een eer om niet alleen mijn land te vertegenwoordigen, maar ook om te koersen in de regenboogstrepen en de Europese sterren.”
De Britse behoorde bij de jeugd al tot de beste baanrensters en werd in Glasgow (2013) met de nationale ploeg wereldkampioene op de ploegenachtervolging. Ook bij de elite wedijverde ze met de internationale top. Tijdens het WK in Hongkong (2017) pakte ze samen met Elinor Barker zilver op de koppelkoers achter Jolien D’Hoore en Lotte Kopecky. Een jaar later in Apeldoorn legde ze samen met Katie Archibald beslag op het gouden werd ze tweede op de ploegenachtervolging.
Voorts veroverde Nelson vorig jaar tijdens het EK in Apeldoorn goud op het onderdeel scratch. In de sprint bleef ze de Ierse Shannon McCurley en de Portugese Maria Martins voor.
View this post on Instagram
It is with a mixture of sadness and excitement for the future that I have decided to retire from Elite cycling. I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life, but I will forever be grateful to cycling for how it has shaped me as a person, the friends for life I have made and the personal achievements over the years. It has been an honour to not only represent my country on the World stage, but also race in the stripes of World Champion and the stars of European Champion. 🌈🌟 Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me over the years. Elite sport isn't something you can achieve at alone, it's only made possible by the support network around you and those also willing to make sacrifices ❤