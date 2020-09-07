Baanrenster Emily Nelson zegt wielerloopbaan vaarwel

View this post on Instagram

It is with a mixture of sadness and excitement for the future that I have decided to retire from Elite cycling. I am looking forward to a new chapter in my life, but I will forever be grateful to cycling for how it has shaped me as a person, the friends for life I have made and the personal achievements over the years. It has been an honour to not only represent my country on the World stage, but also race in the stripes of World Champion and the stars of European Champion. 🌈🌟 Thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me over the years. Elite sport isn't something you can achieve at alone, it's only made possible by the support network around you and those also willing to make sacrifices ❤